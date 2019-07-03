Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenda Rosa Apodaca-Kelley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A double funeral has been scheduled for two Apodaca sisters. Daughters of Joe A. Apodaca and Dolores Torres-Apodaca, both parents deceased and formally of Las Vegas, N.M.

Both sisters are survived by brother, George Torres of Las Vegas; sisters, Gloria Apodaca of Albuquerque, Gladys Apodaca of Peoria, Ariz., Edna Cummings of Tampa Fla. and Christine Price of Roanoke, Va.; two aunts, Auntie Irene Torres and Auntie Sally Torres. On their father's side they are survived by Uncle Leroy Apodaca (Diana) of Taos, Uncle Greg Apodaca (Victoria), formally of Las Vegas.

They are also survived by many loving first and second cousins located in Las Vegas, Santa Fe, Rio Rancho, Alamogordo and Albuquerque.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, 9 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Church.

The family plans on receiving visitors at the church from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., before the service.

Glenda R. Apodaca, 55, was born in Smyrna, Tennessee, Sept. 13, 1963.

She passed away on April 10, 2019, at her home of a heart condition complicated by COPD and influenza.

"Peanut." Our cousin David Torres aka "Chocolate," a long-time ago gave her a nick-name that stuck all through her life, "Peanut." Peanut will be and is missed.

She is survived by her ex-husbands, Sean Kelley of Tampa, Fla. and Jim Croak of Phoenix; daughters, Sarah and Misty Croak of Tampa, Fla.

