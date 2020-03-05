Gloria Alicia Gallegos, 83, of Ribera, N.M., passed away at her residence on March 3, 2020.
Gloria was proceeded in death by her parents Antonio and Camilia Padilla, brothers Gavino, Pelagio, Philberto, and Ernesto.
She was survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Fidelino Gallegos; son; Antonio (Thomasinia), son; Dickie Clarence (Tere); daughter Lorella (Greg); son Gerald (Bernice); and son Michael (Judy). Grandchildren Isaiah, Noah, Samuel, Letisha, Julian, Sebastian, DJ, James, Bridget, Sean and several great-grandchildren.
Gloria was blessed with many siblings: sister Josie (Eloy), sister Mary Louise, sister Viola, sister Christina (Jesus), brother Melo (Eva), brother Pelagio (Frieda), and sister-in-law Josie. Special sister-in-law Helen and special cousin Orlinda Tapia. Gloria had many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Serving as pallbearers are grandsons Isaiah, Noah, Samuel, James, son-in-law Greg, and nephew Albert. Honorary pallbearers are granddaughter Letisha, grandson Julian, grandson DJ, sons Gerald and Michael, nephews Kenneth, Alan, Lawrence, Henry, and Adam, and Sebastian.
A rosary will be recited on Saturday, March 7 at 10 a.m. with a mass following at 11 a.m. at San Miguel del Vado Parish, and interment will be immediately preceding at the San Miguel Cemetery. Please visit the online guest register for Gloria at www.riversidefunerals.com.
