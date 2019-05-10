Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gonzalo M. "Vince" Valenzuela. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gonzalo M. "Vince" Valenzuela passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 7, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.

Gonazlo was 79 and a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M.

He was born to Felipe Valenzuela and Clara Maya on Feb. 14, 1940, in Alpine, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and two sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Lillian C. Valenzuela, of the family home; daughters JoAnn Faulkner (Danny), Mary H. Walker (Stephen) and Linda Purdy (Brian); sister Cindy Cordova; stepchildren David Maestas (Robin), Daniel Maestas, Robert Maestas (Patricia), Debra Maestas and Charles Maestas (Audry) and six grandchildren.

He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. At the request of Gonzalo, no services will be held at this time. Published in Las Vegas Optic on May 11, 2019

