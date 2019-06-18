Gordon "Bill" DePue III, 71, of Montrose, Penn., went to Glory on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from his home, surrounded by his family after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Bill and his wife owned Sizzlin Spiedies, the mobile restaurant that set up at the VFW on Mills Avenue, from 2004-15.

He enjoyed living in the west six months out of the year. Bill adored his grandchildren, loved the Lord, and he was a friend to everyone he met. He was generous, giving and most of all, loving.

A "Celebration of Life" ceremony will be held June 22, 2019, 2 p.m., at Elishas Home and Ministries, Montrose, Penn.