Gordon "Bill" DePue III, 71, of Montrose, Penn., went to Glory on Saturday, June 8, 2019, from his home, surrounded by his family after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Bill and his wife owned Sizzlin Spiedies, the mobile restaurant that set up at the VFW on Mills Avenue, from 2004-15.
He enjoyed living in the west six months out of the year. Bill adored his grandchildren, loved the Lord, and he was a friend to everyone he met. He was generous, giving and most of all, loving.
A "Celebration of Life" ceremony will be held June 22, 2019, 2 p.m., at Elishas Home and Ministries, Montrose, Penn.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on June 19, 2019
