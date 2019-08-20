Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace Detterick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Grace Detterick, 102, a longtime resident of Las Vegas from 1942 until 2016, passed from this life and entered the presence of the Lord on Aug. 7, 2019. At the time of her death, Grace was a resident of St. Andrews Assisted Living Home in Aurora, Colo.

She was preceeded in death by her parents, her husband of 46 years, her sister Helen Boise, and great-grandson Franklin Flohr.

She is survived by her children; John Detterick of Denver, Colo., Ann Loman of Silt, Colo., and Bob Detterick of Silver City, N.M., nine grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren.

Grace was born on Aug. 1, 1917, in Rochester, N.Y., to Rev. John Chester Carwardine and Lela Melvina Whitney Carwardine. The family relocated to the southwest in 1922; her father pastored numerous Methodist churches in N.M. and in Salt Lake City, Utah. Following the death of her father in 1934, Grace's mother settled in Las Cruces, N.M.

During her college years at what is now New Mexico State University, Grace met the love of her life, John Robert "Bob" Detterick of Las Vegas, N.M.

Following graduation, the two were wed on June 24, 1939. Following World War II, Grace and Bob Detterick settled in Las Vegas, N.M., where they managed the family business, the Standard Dairy. Grace was a long-time active member of the Methodist Church, where she was Treasurer for many years, and was a member of PEO, Chapter H for 72 years.

After her husband Bob's death in 1985 she became very involved in community activities. She taught in the Head Start program and regularly volunteered for the hospital auxiliary and at Vida Encantada. She served on the Library Board, the Girl Scout Council and was Treasurer of the Women's Golf Association. She and four friends traveled extensively internationally. She was an avid golf and bridge player. More than anything else, she enjoyed time with her family.

A memorial service will held on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the First Methodist Church in Las Vegas.

