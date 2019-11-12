Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gregorita Montoya. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

On Nov. 10, 2019, Gregorita Montoya passed away peacefully at home with her family at her side, as she joined the Lord and her husband Cruz Montoya of 52 years and grandson, Joey. She was born May 25, 1934, to Teodoro and Josefita Valdez, both deceased.

She was devoted to her husband, daughter, granddaughter and great grandchildren.

Gregorita was always a caregiver, ready with home remedies. She always had an open door and a cup of coffee or a hot meal to offer.

She loved the outdoors, always caring for her yard and flowers. She enjoyed embroidering and quilting. Her strong faith was passed to her granddaughter and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Tecolote Women's Club.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Cruz Montoya, grandson Joey, sisters Eloisa Montoya, Frances Aragon and brother Asencio Valdez.

She is survived by her daughter Florence Montoya of Tecolote, her granddaughter Carmela and Justin Esquibel of Rio Rancho, great grandchildren Ariana and Michael, sisters Maria Lujan of Ojitos Frios, Agueda Chavez of Moriarty, sister-in-law Ida Montoya, numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Rosary Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at 7 p.m., Mass Friday, Nov. 15 at 9 a.m.

Pallbearers: Ted "Lolo" Aragon, Ernesto Lujan, Orlando Lujan, Raul Montoya, Gerald Montoya and Roger Montoya Honorary pallbearers: All other nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Av., Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

