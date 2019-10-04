Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gretchen Young Bush. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gretchen Young Plagge/Bush passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, at her home in Santa Fe. Born in 1923, Gretchen was 96 years of age.

Gretchen moved to the Las Vegas area in 1964, with her husband, Robert G. Plagge, and their four children. Gretchen's husband, minister at the Presbyterian Church, was killed in an electrical accident in 1969. Gretchen worked at the State Hospital as head dietitian for a time, and then accepted a position in Santa Fe as director of the New Mexico School Food Services.

Gretchen remarried several years later to John Bush, Ret. Lt. Col. USAF.

Gretchen devoted her heart and soul to family and community for most of her long and fulfilling life, touching the lives of many throughout New Mexico.

Gretchen is preceded in death by both Robert G. Plagge, and John Bush, and her youngest son, Dennis S. Plagge. She is survived by daughter Karan Lee, sons Curtis A., and. Robert "Louie" Plagge.

It was Gretchen's wish that those who want to send something in memoriam, should contribute to The Samaritan House of Las Vegas, 505-454-1390. Online at

A memorial celebration will be held at the United World College, Montezuma, N.M. on Sunday Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.. Inquire at security for parking instructions.

For more information e-mail Gretchen Young Plagge/Bush passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, at her home in Santa Fe. Born in 1923, Gretchen was 96 years of age.Gretchen moved to the Las Vegas area in 1964, with her husband, Robert G. Plagge, and their four children. Gretchen's husband, minister at the Presbyterian Church, was killed in an electrical accident in 1969. Gretchen worked at the State Hospital as head dietitian for a time, and then accepted a position in Santa Fe as director of the New Mexico School Food Services.Gretchen remarried several years later to John Bush, Ret. Lt. Col. USAF.Gretchen devoted her heart and soul to family and community for most of her long and fulfilling life, touching the lives of many throughout New Mexico.Gretchen is preceded in death by both Robert G. Plagge, and John Bush, and her youngest son, Dennis S. Plagge. She is survived by daughter Karan Lee, sons Curtis A., and. Robert "Louie" Plagge.It was Gretchen's wish that those who want to send something in memoriam, should contribute to The Samaritan House of Las Vegas, 505-454-1390. Online at lvsamaritan.org A memorial celebration will be held at the United World College, Montezuma, N.M. on Sunday Nov. 17 at 2 p.m.. Inquire at security for parking instructions.For more information e-mail [email protected] Published in Las Vegas Optic on Oct. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close