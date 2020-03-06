Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guadalupita Aragon. View Sign Service Information Gonzales Funerals & Cremations 2315 Hot Springs Boulevard Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-9319 Send Flowers Obituary

Guadalupita S. Aragon, 85, a lifelong resident of Ilfeld, New Mexico, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Santa Fe, N.M. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Tomasita Sandoval; her husband Ruben Aragon; her son, Ernest Aragon and a daughter-in-law, Margie Aragon.

She is survived by five daughters: Yvonne Vigil (Benjie) of Ilfeld, N.M., Patsy Aragon of Albuquerque, N.M., Mary Lou Aragon (Dennis English) of Las Vegas, N.M., Inez and Bertha Aragon both of Ilfeld, N.M.; three sons: David Aragon (Tina) of Santa Fe, N.M., Billy Aragon (Kathy) and Billy Aragon Jr. (Jessica) all of Ilfeld, N.M.; two sisters: Vicky Sandoval and Mary Chavez (Jimmy) of Santa Fe, N.M., 19 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held from the San Miguel del Vado Church in San Miguel on Monday, March 9, 2020, with a rosary at 9 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m.

The interment will follow in the Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe Cemetery in South San Isidro, N.M. with the following serving as casket bearers: Robert Aragon, Marcos Aragon, Lawrence Roybal Jr., Gregory English, Carlos Lucero, and Joaquin Lucero. Honorary pallbearers will be the rest of her grand children and great grandchildren. Online condolences can be sent to the family at Guadalupita S. Aragon, 85, a lifelong resident of Ilfeld, New Mexico, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Santa Fe, N.M. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Tomasita Sandoval; her husband Ruben Aragon; her son, Ernest Aragon and a daughter-in-law, Margie Aragon.She is survived by five daughters: Yvonne Vigil (Benjie) of Ilfeld, N.M., Patsy Aragon of Albuquerque, N.M., Mary Lou Aragon (Dennis English) of Las Vegas, N.M., Inez and Bertha Aragon both of Ilfeld, N.M.; three sons: David Aragon (Tina) of Santa Fe, N.M., Billy Aragon (Kathy) and Billy Aragon Jr. (Jessica) all of Ilfeld, N.M.; two sisters: Vicky Sandoval and Mary Chavez (Jimmy) of Santa Fe, N.M., 19 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Services will be held from the San Miguel del Vado Church in San Miguel on Monday, March 9, 2020, with a rosary at 9 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m.The interment will follow in the Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe Cemetery in South San Isidro, N.M. with the following serving as casket bearers: Robert Aragon, Marcos Aragon, Lawrence Roybal Jr., Gregory English, Carlos Lucero, and Joaquin Lucero. Honorary pallbearers will be the rest of her grand children and great grandchildren. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.gonzalesfunerals.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the loving care of Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd., Las Vegas, NM 87701, 888-525-9319. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Mar. 7, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close