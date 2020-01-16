Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Haleigh Mary Bustos. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Haleigh Mary Bustos passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. She was born on Dec. 20, 2018 to her loving parents; Karli Andrea Salazar and Justin Michael Bustos.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother Mary Bustos, her paternal great grandfather Eusebio Bustos and her maternal great grandfather John Gonzales. She was survived by her parents; Karli and Justin, her grandparents; David Bustos, Damon and Eva Salazar, her uncles; Sean Salazar (Kim), DJ Bustos (Gracie), her aunts; Kristi Leigh Salazar, Caelin Bustos (Ricardo), Valerie Paul (Dirk) and cousins Adrielle and Damian. She was also survived by many loving great grandparents, great aunts and uncles, cousins and close friends.

Haleigh Mary Bustos brought so much joy in this world in such a short amount of time. Her smile and laugh are unforgettable and will be held in our hearts forever. Haleigh spent her year of life clapping, dancing, sleeping, eating, making faces and crawling. She was an absolute sports fan spending her time at the NMHU home games as their #1 Fan.

"Sweet Baby Girl, we love you, fly with the angels, you will always be our good girl."

Haleigh has been entrusted to Rogers Mortuary in Las Vegas, N.M.. Services are as follow; Rosary/Memorial will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the John A. Wilson Complex. (Please wear Purple at the Rosary/Memorial) A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at the Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Sean Salazar & DJ Bustos

Honorary Pall Bearers – Fred Salazar, Ricardo Martinez, Loren Vigl, Joshua Roybal, Joshua Lucero, Caiden Cantu, Derek Bustos, Estevan Vigil, Ezekiel Korte and the NMHU Volleyball Team. Haleigh Mary Bustos passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. She was born on Dec. 20, 2018 to her loving parents; Karli Andrea Salazar and Justin Michael Bustos.She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother Mary Bustos, her paternal great grandfather Eusebio Bustos and her maternal great grandfather John Gonzales. She was survived by her parents; Karli and Justin, her grandparents; David Bustos, Damon and Eva Salazar, her uncles; Sean Salazar (Kim), DJ Bustos (Gracie), her aunts; Kristi Leigh Salazar, Caelin Bustos (Ricardo), Valerie Paul (Dirk) and cousins Adrielle and Damian. She was also survived by many loving great grandparents, great aunts and uncles, cousins and close friends.Haleigh Mary Bustos brought so much joy in this world in such a short amount of time. Her smile and laugh are unforgettable and will be held in our hearts forever. Haleigh spent her year of life clapping, dancing, sleeping, eating, making faces and crawling. She was an absolute sports fan spending her time at the NMHU home games as their #1 Fan."Sweet Baby Girl, we love you, fly with the angels, you will always be our good girl."Haleigh has been entrusted to Rogers Mortuary in Las Vegas, N.M.. Services are as follow; Rosary/Memorial will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the John A. Wilson Complex. (Please wear Purple at the Rosary/Memorial) A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at the Mount Calvary Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Sean Salazar & DJ BustosHonorary Pall Bearers – Fred Salazar, Ricardo Martinez, Loren Vigl, Joshua Roybal, Joshua Lucero, Caiden Cantu, Derek Bustos, Estevan Vigil, Ezekiel Korte and the NMHU Volleyball Team. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Jan. 17, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close