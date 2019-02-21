Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Harold D. Daniels, age 82, a resident of Wagon Mound, N.M., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at Colfax General Long-Term Care in Springer, N.M.

Harold was born to Darwin Daniels and Lucile (Anderson) Daniels on Oct. 30, 1936, in Wagon Mound. He graduated from Wagon Mound Schools. Harold and Irene were married on Sept. 30, 1954. They moved to Kansas, where they built and operated a commercial cattle feed yard for 20 years. They then returned to New Mexico where Harold was a self-employed rancher and owned a permitted landfill.

Harold was a member of Masonic Lodge, Chapter #4 and a member of New Mexico Cattle Growers. He was a very intelligent, generous man who loved his family dearly.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents Darwin and Lucile Daniels, daughter Rowena Daniels and brother Earl Daniels.

Harold is survived by his wife, of the family home, Irene Daniels; daughters Arlene Daniels of Wagon Mound and Gail Parker (Robert) of Thomas, Okla.; son Troy Daniels (Lori) of Wagon Mound; grandchildren Trisha Wald (Nick) of Weatherford, Okla.; Jessica Lattimore (Vern) of Ulysses, Kan.; Cody Parker (Ashlea) Weatherford; Colleen Croy (John) of Friona, Texas; Jared Daniels (Marissa) of Las Cruces, N.M.; Trey Daniels of Wagon Mound; and Sarah Daniels of Crowell, Texas; 11 great-grandchildren; brother Lee Daniels of Albuquerque, and nieces and nephew; and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to New Mexico Chapter, PO Box 21400 Albuquerque, N.M. 87154.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Rogers Mortuary Chapel in Las Vegas, with Officiant Roy Mitchell. Interment will follow at the Daniels Family Plot at 2:30 p.m.

Arrangements are entrusted and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Raynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

600 Reynolds Avenue

Las Vegas , NM 87701

505-425-3511

