Harold LeDoux, 82, a lifelong resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his home in Las Vegas N.M. He was born on Feb. 22, 1938 to Robert LeDoux and Teodorita Bachicha LeDoux in Las Vegas N.M.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Teodorita LeDoux, wife Adelina LeDoux and daughter Bernice LeDoux.

Harold is survived by his daughter Eileen LeDoux, of Albuquerque N.M., grandchildren James and Justus Romero, and Faith and Matthew Valencia, brothers and sisters Pasqual LeDoux and Dora Cornejo of Denver Colo., Nera Saiz, Rita Ortega (Adrian) and Ernest LeDoux, all of Las Vegas, N.M. Sisters and brothers-in-law Margaret Mares (Mike of Pueblo Colo.). Kathy Silva (Gerald) of Santa Fe, N.M., Guadalupe Tafoya, Robert Tafoya and Roger Tafoya, all of Rio Rancho, N.M. and Helen Tafoya of Denver Colo. Numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Harold served in the Army as a heavy vehicle driver and was stationed in Alaska in 1959 to 1961. Harold was recalled to service in 1961 and served in Fort Polk, La. in 1961. Following his return from the military he went to work at Ilfelds Furniture Store as a salesman and delivery driver. Harold served many years as a volunteer fireman for E. Romero Hose and Fire Company. Harold also served as a city councilman for many years for the City of Las Vegas. During his tenure as a councilman with the City Of Las Vegas Harold advocated with the legislature to obtain funds to build a new fire station in the Northeast part of Las Vegas, an area of town without protection against fire. As a thank you from the City of Las Vegas, the Harold A. LeDoux fire department was built and named in his honor in 1992.

The family would like to give a big thanks to Amber Care and their staff for everything, especially to Ember and Lupe.

Private family burial at Mount Calvery Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M. with the following serving as casket bearers, Faith and Matthew Valencia, James and Justus Romero, Tomas Gutierrez and Ron Duran. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

