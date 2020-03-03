Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Cummings. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Harry F. Cummings, age 80, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

He was born on March 24, 1939, to Gerald Cummings and Francis Phillips in Maxwell, N.M.

Harry was a devoted Catholic and member of Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas. He retired from the New Mexico State Highway Department in 1986. Harry enjoyed fishing and was known to have a pocket full of candy for everyone he met.

Harry is preceded in death by his parents: Gerald Cummings and Francis Phillips.

Harry is survived by his wife: Georgetta Bustos Cummings of the family home in Las Vegas, N.M.; son: Eric Cummings (Alicia) of Las Vegas, N.M.; daughter: Erica Cummings of Albuquerque, N.M.; grandchildren: Shariz Cummings, Steven Cummings, Ashley Orantes (Obeth), Simon Cummings, Rayden Cummings and Zayvah Cummings; great-grandson: Yadiel Orantes; brothers: David Cummings (Barbara) of Ohio and James Cummings of Alamogordo, N.M.; sisters-in-law: JoAnn Loera (Greg) of Las Vegas, N.M., Bernadette Edmonson (Alan) of Albuquerque, N.M. and Anna Mae Herrera (Roy) of Santa Fe, N.M.; brothers-in-law: Manuel Bustos of Las Vegas, N.M., Lawrence Bustos (Peggy) of Las Vegas, N.M., Arthur Bustos of Las Vegas, N.M. and Marvin Bustos (Theresa) of Las Vegas, N.M.; special friend: Abel Gonzales (Merlene) of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be conducted on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 9 a.m., with both services to be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Eric Cummings serving as urn bearer. Honorary urn bearers will be David Cummings, James Cummings, Steven Cummings, Christopher Cummings and Simon Cummings.

