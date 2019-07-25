Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Allingham. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Allingham passed into the loving arms of our Lord on Monday, July 22, 2019. She was 87 years old.

She was born to George A. Goddard and Helen O'Dell Bouchard on June 3, 1932 at St. Anthony's Hospital in Las Vegas, N.M.

During her early years she was a bookkeeper/accountant for JC. Penny's Co., Gambles, Taichert's, BTU Lumber Co., Gulf Oil Co. and Sears.

Helen was involved in P.E.O, an organization where women celebrate the advancement of women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and stewardship to motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations. Helen was also an Eastern Star member of the local chapter in Las Vegas. (Masonic Lodge).

She is preceded in death by her parents: George and Helen Goddard; husband: Bernie; brother: Charles Goddard and his wife Margret.

She is survived by her three children Bill Allingham and his two children Meredith and Desi; Gigi Hyden and her husband (Tim) of Rio Rancho, their two children, Jenice (Jonathan) of Kent, Wash., and Mack Allingham (Susan) and their two children Serina and Lee; sister-in-law: Agatha Gillis (Don) of Clovis, N.M., their children Lawana (Randy Cwanek) and Alan Autrey; numerous great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, and Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 8 a.m. to noon at Rogers Mortuary Chapel, where family and friends may call.

Services will be held Monday, July 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church with Pastor Ted With. The church is located at 3906 19th Ave. in Rio Rancho across Intel. Interment will follow the same afternoon at 2:15 p.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with Bernie, her beloved husband.

A special thanks to all the staff at Fairwinds Assisted Living of Rio Rancho, Legacy Home Health of Albuquerque and Sandia View Assisted living of Rio Rancho. The family welcomes your attendance.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary Las Vegas, N.M. 87701. Call 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

