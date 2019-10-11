Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Arellanes. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Arellanes, age 88, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M. was called home by our Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Jan. 7, 1931 in Las Vegas, N.M. to Espiridion and Petra Arellanes. She graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1950. Helen was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the . She worked for TruParts Auto for 33 years as a bookkeeper before retiring and serving 15 years at Paul D. Henry Elementary School as a foster grandparent. Helen enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and close friends. She dedicated her life to her sons and two grandchildren. Helen is proceeded in death by her beloved parents, Espiridion and Petra Arellanes, her brothers; Reynaldo, Maguin, George, and Espiridion (Speedy). She is survived by her sons; Joseph (Cokey) Arellanes and Phillip John Arellanes, her grandchildren; Phillip James Arellanes and Ashley Ann Arellanes, her sisters; Aurora (Dora) Vigil and husband Samuel F. Vigil, and Diolinda (Dolly) Romero, her special cousin; Joan Marlow, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rosary service will be recited on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at 9 a.m. with both service to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511. Helen Arellanes, age 88, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M. was called home by our Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.She was born on Jan. 7, 1931 in Las Vegas, N.M. to Espiridion and Petra Arellanes. She graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1950. Helen was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the . She worked for TruParts Auto for 33 years as a bookkeeper before retiring and serving 15 years at Paul D. Henry Elementary School as a foster grandparent. Helen enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and close friends. She dedicated her life to her sons and two grandchildren. Helen is proceeded in death by her beloved parents, Espiridion and Petra Arellanes, her brothers; Reynaldo, Maguin, George, and Espiridion (Speedy). She is survived by her sons; Joseph (Cokey) Arellanes and Phillip John Arellanes, her grandchildren; Phillip James Arellanes and Ashley Ann Arellanes, her sisters; Aurora (Dora) Vigil and husband Samuel F. Vigil, and Diolinda (Dolly) Romero, her special cousin; Joan Marlow, and numerous nieces and nephews.Rosary service will be recited on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at 9 a.m. with both service to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church.Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Oct. 12, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.