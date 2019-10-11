Helen Arellanes, age 88, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M. was called home by our Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Jan. 7, 1931 in Las Vegas, N.M. to Espiridion and Petra Arellanes. She graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1950. Helen was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the . She worked for TruParts Auto for 33 years as a bookkeeper before retiring and serving 15 years at Paul D. Henry Elementary School as a foster grandparent. Helen enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and close friends. She dedicated her life to her sons and two grandchildren. Helen is proceeded in death by her beloved parents, Espiridion and Petra Arellanes, her brothers; Reynaldo, Maguin, George, and Espiridion (Speedy). She is survived by her sons; Joseph (Cokey) Arellanes and Phillip John Arellanes, her grandchildren; Phillip James Arellanes and Ashley Ann Arellanes, her sisters; Aurora (Dora) Vigil and husband Samuel F. Vigil, and Diolinda (Dolly) Romero, her special cousin; Joan Marlow, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosary service will be recited on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be conducted on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at 9 a.m. with both service to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Oct. 12, 2019