Helen G. Aragon passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at the age of 88.

Helen was born on Thursday, May 7, 1931 to Joe Archuleta and Guillerma Mary Martinez Archuleta at Miner Camp in Questa, N.M. She was baptized Elena Genoveva Archuleta on June 7, 1931 at St. Patrick's Church in Raton, N.M.

After the death of her mother, Helen was raised by her tia Sara Archuleta Kennedy and a close-knit family of tias y tios.

At a very young age Helen began working, cleaning houses and doing laundry for wealthy families in "New Town". She would use the money earned to buy her own clothing and shoes. Helen loved to dance and would often attend teen dances with her brother Josito. Together, they were the jitterbug champions of Las Vegas.

On May 29, 1947 Helen married Espiridion Nick Aragon at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. They raised three children, Patricia Ann, Evelyn Diane, and Nick Jose.

Not long after she was married, Helen sought out her grandmother in Questa who taught her to cook and sew. As a young mother, Helen began work at the Jayvall Parachute factory in Las Vegas where she later became a supervisor and made many lifelong friends.

Helen and her husband Nick purchased a brand new home on New Mexico Avenue in 1958. It was there that they raised their family and next door where they later opened their bar and package liquor store, known simply as "Nick & Helen's".

After deciding to close the business, Helen started a new business as a self-employed seamstress and had many clients who became dear friends.

Helen loved to cook for her family and friends and was always ready for visitors with a fresh bowl of beans and tortillas. In 2012, she was voted Bueno Foods' Sweetest Grandma and was featured on packages of Bueno tortillas.

Helen enjoyed spending time with friends, going out to lunch, playing Bingo, and hosting card games at her home.

Helen is survived by her sister Berly Archuleta, brother Henry Archuleta grandchildren; Denise Roybal, Kathleen Roybal, Diego (Cecilia) Roybal, Nick Carlos and Matthew Aragon Martinez, Francisco Padilla, and great grandchildren; Anastacia Gurule, William Covelli, numerous nephews & nieces including; Alan (Tina) Archuleta, Larry (Berta) Archuleta, Jolene (Alex) Salas, Karen Archuleta, Gina Archuleta (Mark Dominguez), primos; Felipe Martinez of Questa, N.M. and Stella Gonzales of Dallas, Tex., countless friends, and her beloved dog, Lucy.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Nick, children; Patsy, Evelyn, and Nick, grandson Felipe Padilla, Paul Quintana, sisters; Alice Carrasco, Corine Sandoval, Genevieve Gonzales, brothers; Joe Archuleta, Roy Archuleta, Don Archuleta.

Services for Helen, previously scheduled for March 27 and 28, 2020 have been postponed in accordance with CDC COVID-19 guidance and the direction of The Archdiocese of Santa Fe. A rosary and funeral will be announced once we may gather in Mass.

