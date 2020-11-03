Our beautiful and precious mother, Helen M. Garcia, 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Santa Fe, N.M. on Oct. 27, 2020. Helen was born on Aug. 30, 1937 in Denver, Colo.

She was preceded in death and is now reunited with her beloved husband Pete M. Garcia, her mother Dorotea Rivera Tenorio, and her father Ricardo Tenorio.

Helen and her beloved husband, Pete, owned & managed the Sunshine Bar & Gas Station in Ribera, N.M. from 1961 to 1998 when they retired, along with several other businesses throughout N.M. Helen was a devoted Catholic, she loved life and never took it for granted. Helen was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and daughter. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them.

Helen is survived by her children; Louis Garcia & wife Mabel, Dennis Garcia & wife Barbara, Pearl Martinez & husband Ben, & Albert Garcia & wife Celina, Grandchildren; Crystal Garcia, Trish Rudolph & partner Anthony, Tasha Fitts & husband Doug, Tracey Beitler & husband Brad, Pamela Garcia, Louise Garcia & partner Marcus, Natalie Rascon & partner Jesus, Corey Garcia, Dennis Garcia Jr., Audrey Garcia, Isaac Garcia, & numerous great grandchildren, step grandchildren; and a number of other loving relatives and close friends.

She is now dancing and singing in glory. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. Due to the Coronavirus there will be no memorial services.

