Henry Duran (1987 - 2020)
Henry T. Duran, age 33, a resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Dec. 21, 2018.
He was born on Feb. 10, 1987 to Lucille M. Duran in Las Vegas, N.M.
He is survived by his mother: Lucille M. Duran of Albuquerque, N.M.,; father: Antonio Ruiz of Las Vegas, N.M.; son: Enrique Emilio Duran of Albuquerque, N.M.; sisters and brothers: Angel, Estrella, Esperanza and Derick, all Duran's and Jayden Padilla, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services and burial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to and are under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue, Las Vegas, NM 1-800-479-3511. www.rogersmortuarynm.comto sign the online register book.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Apr. 1, 2020
