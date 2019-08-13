Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert James Lucero. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Rosary 7:00 PM Immaculate Conception Church Funeral service 10:00 AM Immaculate Conception Church Interment 9:00 AM Santa Fe National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Herbert James Lucero, age 71, a resident of Albuquerque, N.M. for the past 18 years and former longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Sunday, Aug.11, 2019 in Albuquerque, N.M.

Herbert was born on Oct. 16, 1947 in Las Vegas, N.M. to the late Simon Lucero and Eleanor Sanchez Lucero. He graduated from Robertson High School in 1967. Herbert joined the Army and served in the Vietnam War where he received the Bronze Star. After serving in the Armed Forces he returned to Las Vegas, where he married Cecilia Martinez and had his sons Martin and Adrian. Herbert received an associate's degree from New Mexico Highlands University. He followed in his father's footsteps and became a Master Barber, winning numerous hairstyling competitions throughout his career. Herbert retired from Barbering in 2000 and relocated to Albuquerque where he resided until his passing. Herbert loved to fish and run, but his greatest passion was riding his Harley. Herbert was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Eleanor Lucero, wife: Cecilia Martinez Lucero, sisters: Anna Sue Lucero and Vera Escudero.

He is survived by his sons: Martin Lucero (Melanie) of Las Vegas, N.M.; Adrian M. Lucero (Jeralee) of Las Vegas, N.M.; grandchildren: Carlo, Adrian, Cecilia, and Sedona, brother: Simon Lucero (Christine) of Las Vegas, N.M.; Gene Lucero of Las Vegas, N.M.; and Fred Lucero of Albuquerque, N.M.; numerous, in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Rosary service will be recited on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. with both services to be held at Immaculate Conception Church with Father George V. Salazar as Celebrant. Interment will take place at Santa Fe National Cemetery on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at 9 a.m. with full Military Honors and Casket Bearers will be Ruben Lucero, Dominic Lucero, Adam Romero, Deandre Montoya, Antonio Trujillo and Pete Antonio Martinez. Honorary Bearers will be Johnny Yara, Emiliano Zapata, Joe Herrera, Billy Sanchez, Eddie Sanchez, David Montoya, Robert Gonzales and Leroy Tafoya, Tim Gurule, Pat Trujillo and Carl Martinez.

Arrangements are entrusted to and are under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, N.M., 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511.

