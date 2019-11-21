Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Rosary 7:00 PM Immaculate Conception Church Las Vegas , NM View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM Immaculate Conception Church Las Vegas , NM View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved father, grandfather, and son Hilario Rubio Jr., went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday morning, Nov. 18, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 70 years of age. He was born on July 13, 1949, in Las Vegas, N.M., to Hilario Rubio and Louise Maestas Rubio. His family then moved to Santa Fe in the 50s, where his father was an attorney and an assistant attorney general for New Mexico and his mother a caring homemaker.

He attended the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary in Santa Fe from 1963 to 1967 and then onto the College of Santa Fe where he received his bachelor's degree in social services in 1970. Following his undergraduate work, Hilario was accepted to Stanford Law School, but after one year there he decided to pursue a different field outside of law. He returned to New Mexico and attended Highlands University where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a master's degree in Social Planning. Hilario was a very brilliant man, with many people saying he was the smartest man they knew. After his academic pursuits, Hilario spent his time focused on family, friends, community, and work. With help from others, he built our family cabin in Maestas Canyon that our family lived in for many years and then visited over summers and weekends. Hilario loved listening to his classic rock albums on the cabin's deck with his wife and children.

One of his greatest accomplishments was researching, writing, and publishing his book "La Gente del Otro Lado" about the ancestry of the people of the Rociada, Maestas Canyon, Gascon and Pendaries areas. The book is still being asked for to this day. Hilario had a passion for his community and was involved in many organizations, including being a board member of the Las Vegas Rough Rider Museum and the President of the Las Vegas Land Grant.

He also was the caretaker for the Santo Nino cemetery in lower Rociada for many years. Another great accomplishment was when he, along with two students, started the first ever Big Brothers Big Sisters program in Las Vegas in 1982. He enjoyed politics but never ran for office, unlike his father, who was a N.M. State Senator. Instead, he preferred working behind the scenes to help his candidates and also enjoyed meeting with friends to talk politics over coffee in the morning. He worked for H&R Block for a short time after college and learned to do taxes and continued to help his family and friends with their personal taxes for decades to follow. He then spent many years as the San Miguel County Planning and Zoning Director, where he helped numerous people with their county issues. His final career highlight was working as the Acequia Liaison, where he was an expert in water rights for the NM State Engineer's office in Santa Fe and retired in 2012.

He is preceded in death by his father, Hilario Rubio Sr., and wife, Aurora Dolores Sandoval-Rubio.

He is survived by his mother: Louise M. Rubio of Santa Fe; sons and daughter: Hilario "Cisco" Rubio of Las Vegas, N.M.; Luis Rubio (Bernadine) Santa Fe, N.M.; Lucinda Coca (Samuel) of Las Vegas, N.M.; Antonio Rubio of Albuquerque; grandchildren: Isaac, Josiah, Briana, Sammy, Eboni, Devon, Enrique, and Adrian, sister: Consuelo Banos, of Albuquerque; sisters-in-law: Jane Martinez of La Tewa, N.M.; Vicky Roybal (Adolfo) of Las Vegas, N.M.; Eleanor Sandoval of Las Dispensas, N.M.; Christine Sandoval-Montoya (Victor) of Las Vegas, Nevada; brothers-in-law; Frank Sandoval (Cynthia) of La Tewa, N.M.; Victor Sandoval (Alicia) of El Carmen, N.M.; Edward Sandoval, Ernest Sandoval (Dorothy) both of La Tewa, N.M.; Joe Sandoval (Hazel) of Clayton, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends and caregivers.

Rosary will be recited on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at 7 p.m.. Funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 9 a.m. with both services to be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, NM with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant. Interment will be held at Santo Nino Cemetery in Rociada, NM, with the following serving as casket bearers: Josiah Rubio, Sam Coca, Dave Maestas, Frank Sandoval, Edward Sandoval and Kenny Roybal. Serving as honorary bearers will be all of his grandchildren.

