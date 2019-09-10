Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Mae "Nina" Romero. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Ida Mae Romero AKA (Nina) age 78, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away peacefully in her sleep and went to be with the Lord on Aug. 30, 2019 at her home in Las Vegas, N.M.

She was born on June 12, 1941, in Las Vegas, N.M., to Eugene and Tillie Garcia.

She was a Catholic and member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas, N.M.

Ida was a loving mother and nanny for 30 years. She was a master cook in the kitchen. She loved preparing meals for family and friends. She collected a large library of cook books and novels. She had a green thumb and loved gardening.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Eugene and Tillie Garcia, loving husband: Mike Romero.

She is survived by her daughters: Carmen Marquez (Jake) of Las Vegas, N.M.; Tracy Whiting (Phillip of Albuquerque, N.M.; grandchildren: Krystal Marquez and Andrea Gutierrez of Las Vegas, N.M.; Amber Gutierrez (Steven), Alycia Whiting, Zak Whiting, Gracie Whiting, Scarlett Whiting all of Albuquerque, N.M.; great-grandchildren: Ariel Sandoval, Antonio Sandoval both of Las Vegas, N.M.; Aycen Gutierrez, Avianna Whiting, Alaric Gutierrez all of Albuquerque, N.M.; sister: Margaret Gonzales (Cooper) of Las Vegas, N.M.; brother-in-law: Eddie Romero (Maryann) of Santa Fe, N.M.; best friend: Annabelle Crail of Las Cruces, N.M.; numerous: other relatives and many friends.

Rosary will be recited on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 8 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 9 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M., with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant. Cremation has taken place, and burial of cremains will be held at a later date at Nuestra Señora del Refugio Cemetery in Los Vigiles, N.M. Honorary bearers will be Eugene Gonzales and Michael Gonzales.

