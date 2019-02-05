It is with joyful sorrow that we say goodbye to our dearest mother, Juanita Ida Martinez, who left us to join our dear Lord on Feb. 1, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Martinez, Jr.; son Gerald A. Martinez, and grandson, Raymond Charles Valencia.
She is survived by her children, Gerry Martinez Gladstone (Gary) of Hemet, Calif.; David J. Martinez of Las Vegas, N.M. and Maggie Lujan (Victor) of Nambe, N.M.; a brother, Joseph Maldonado (Cecilia) of Pueblo, Colo.; grandchildren Adam Lujan of Nambe; Nicole Della Martinez of Susanville, Calif. and great-grandchildren Abelino Lujan and Adelina Lujan, both of Nambe.
Cremation has taken place and services will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas on Wednesday, beginning with a rosary, 7 p.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 9 a.m. The interment will take place later. The family has requested that memorials be made to The Building Fund at Immaculate Conception Church, 811 Sixth St., Las Vegas, NM 87701. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.gonzalesfunerals.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd, Las Vegas, NM 87701, 505-425-9319.
Gonzales Funerals & Cremations
2315 Hot Springs Boulevard
Las Vegas , NM 87701
(505) 425-9319
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Feb. 6, 2019