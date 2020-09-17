Irene Crespin, was born in Trementina, N.M. on Jan. 8, 1929 to Jose and Adela Estrada and passed away on Sept. 6, 2020 in Lovington, N.M. Irene attended and graduated from Menaul School in Albuquerque. Soon after, she met and married the love of her life, Reynaldo (Ray) Crespin. They lived in Las Vegas, N.M. and shared 63 wonderful years together. Irene worked in the banking industry for 42 years. During those years, she served in many roles, teller, loan officer, and eventually vice president. After retiring, she spent a majority of her time helping Ray with their ranching responsibilities. She was the bookkeeper, cook, truck driver and, oftentimes, cowgirl. She was just as comfortable in high heels and a dress as she was in a pair of cowboy boots and jeans. She will always be remembered for her strong faith, integrity and work ethic.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Adela Estrada, one brother, Obed Estrada, and husband, Ray Crespin.
She is survived by daughter, Anna Maria (Frank) Gardner of Lovington, granddaughter, Raelyn (Trey Wheeler) of Lovington, and two great-grandsons, Hayden and Hadley. Also surviving her is a sister, Esther Lopez of Albuquerque, N.M., brothers, Jr. (Stella) Estrada of Albuquerque, N.M., Ben (Cecilia) Estrada of Las Vegas, N.M. and Amos (Evelyn) Estrada of Las Vegas, Nev. She is also survived by a host of treasured nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the administration and staff at Good Life Senior Living in Lovington, and also, thank you to Veronica, with Encompass Hospice.
Funeral services for Irene were to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jaime Quinones officiating. A private family burial will be held in Santa Fe at the National Cemetery on Friday. Arrangements are under the direction of Kirby-Ratliff Funeral Home of Lovington, N.M.
Condolences may be sent to www.kirbysmithrogers.com