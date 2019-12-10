Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabel "Bella" Martinez. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Isabel "Bella" Martinez age 84, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas, N.M.

She was born on March 20, 1935, in Las Vegas, N.M., to Frank Maestas and Cleotilde Gurule.

Bella was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.

She spent many years taking care of nieces, nephews and all of her grandchildren whom she loved very much.

She loved her Catholic faith, devoted time to teaching catechism and being involved with the church. She enjoyed daily walks and visits with friends, gardening and working on her ceramics. She also enjoyed traveling with her late husband Mel.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Frank and Cleotilde Maestas; husband: Melaquias "Mel" Martinez; son: Lawrence Martinez; sister: Mary Alice Aragon; brothers: Louie Maestas and Joe Maestas.

She is survived by her sons: Ralph Martinez (Karla) of Las Vegas, N.M., Phillip Martinez (Elizabeth) of Las Vegas, N.M., Steven Martinez (Donna) of Albuquerque, N.M. and Ruben Martinez (Carla) of Belen, N.M.; grandchildren: Brian (Heather), Jessica, Charles (Michelle), Angelica (Danny), Andria, Jacob, Natalie, Diego and Sara; numerous great-grandchildren: sisters-in-law: Lucy Bowyer of Colorado Springs, Colo., Roberta Martinez of Colorado and Rita Martinez of Las Vegas, N.M.; brother-in-law: Joe Chavez of Las Vegas, N.M.; special friend: Esther Brito of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Cremation has taken place. Rosary devotional services will be recited on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 9 a.m. with both services to be held at Immaculate Conception Church with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant. Interment will take place on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 11:15 a.m.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave., Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

Please visit our online website www.rogersmortuary.nm to sign the online register book. Isabel "Bella" Martinez age 84, a lifetime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Las Vegas, N.M.She was born on March 20, 1935, in Las Vegas, N.M., to Frank Maestas and Cleotilde Gurule.Bella was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.She spent many years taking care of nieces, nephews and all of her grandchildren whom she loved very much.She loved her Catholic faith, devoted time to teaching catechism and being involved with the church. She enjoyed daily walks and visits with friends, gardening and working on her ceramics. She also enjoyed traveling with her late husband Mel.She is preceded in death by her parents: Frank and Cleotilde Maestas; husband: Melaquias "Mel" Martinez; son: Lawrence Martinez; sister: Mary Alice Aragon; brothers: Louie Maestas and Joe Maestas.She is survived by her sons: Ralph Martinez (Karla) of Las Vegas, N.M., Phillip Martinez (Elizabeth) of Las Vegas, N.M., Steven Martinez (Donna) of Albuquerque, N.M. and Ruben Martinez (Carla) of Belen, N.M.; grandchildren: Brian (Heather), Jessica, Charles (Michelle), Angelica (Danny), Andria, Jacob, Natalie, Diego and Sara; numerous great-grandchildren: sisters-in-law: Lucy Bowyer of Colorado Springs, Colo., Roberta Martinez of Colorado and Rita Martinez of Las Vegas, N.M.; brother-in-law: Joe Chavez of Las Vegas, N.M.; special friend: Esther Brito of Las Vegas, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.Cremation has taken place. Rosary devotional services will be recited on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at 9 a.m. with both services to be held at Immaculate Conception Church with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant. Interment will take place on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Santa Fe National Cemetery at 11:15 a.m.Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave., Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.Please visit our online website www.rogersmortuary.nm to sign the online register book. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Dec. 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close