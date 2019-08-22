Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jake "Kiki" Lucero Jr. passed away on August 18, 2019. Kiki was born in Portales, N.M. to the late Jake and Mary Lou Lucero on May 9, 1968.

Kiki was an amazing outdoorsman, loved by everyone that ever had the privilege of knowing him. He enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved spending time with his family and adored his grandchildren.

He had an infectious smile that would lighten up anyone's day. He was an expert at hand fishing and would make any campsite feel like home. He loved to dance and sing, most importantly he loved the Lord! He was a great role model to his children, grandchildren and nephews. He was an amazing brother that always held his sisters on a pedestal. He was welcomed into Heaven by his mom and dad that he missed tremendously! Kiki had a free spirit and would give his shirt off of his back and his last dollar in his pocket. He will be missed and thought of everyday.

In Kiki's words... "I'm here for a good time, not a long time!"

He is preceded in death by his mother and father Jake and Mary Lou Lucero from Las Vegas, N.M.

He is survived by his wife Bernadette Lucero from Los Lunas, N.M., son Jeremy (Danielle) from Lubbock, Tex., daughter Dominica Lucero (Michael Mendoza) from San Antonio, Tex., son Dennis Lucero (Brittney) from Phoenix, Ariz., daughter Dennica Huerta (Saul) from San Antonio, Tex., son Dominic Lucero (Kassandra Silva) from Las Vegas, N.M., step-son Jesse Sedillo (Maria) from Los Lunas, N.M., step-daughter Jeanette Sisneros (Fran) from Los Lunas, N.M., and 19 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Tammy Couch (John) from Albuquerque, N.M., sister Donna Lucero (Tony Valdez) from Las Vegas, N.M., nephews Glenn and Cody Couch from Albuquerque, N.M., nephews Austin and Justin Garza from Las Vegas, N.M., raised as his brother, Henry Lucero (Elvia) from Portales, N.M., raised as his sister Sadie Lucero (Bobby Mosley) from Hobbs, N.M., countless cousins, family and friends that all loved and adored him.

