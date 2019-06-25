James Archuleta, 73, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed Sunday, June 23, 2019.
He was born to Modesto Archuleta and Rafaelita Sandoval on July 21, 1945.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dan, Lorenzo and Charlie Archuleta; sisters, Martha Salazar and Cecilia Archuleta.
He is survived by his loving wife, Maxine Archuleta; daughter, Catherine Archuleta; sons, Benjie Archuleta, Eugene Archuleta and Ricky Archuleta; brother, Leo Archuleta; sister, Mary Elaine Gallegos (Mike); sisters-in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Rosary will be Thursday, June 27, 2019, 7 p.m. Funeral will be Friday, June 28, 2019, 9 a.m. Both services to be held at Immaculate Conception Church.
Cremation will take place after services and burial of cremains will be held at a later date at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on June 26, 2019