James "Jimmie" Brito, 70, Vietnam Veteran, Green Beret Army Special Forces, was called home by our Lord on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
James is preceded in death by his father, Henry Brito Sr.; mother, Florence C.D. Baca; brothers, Henry Brito Jr., Walter Brito, and Marty Brito; and sister, Mary "Jo" Brito.
He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Brito and Tanya Brito; son, Jimmy Brito; and four grandchildren and six siblings.
A Rosary will be recited for James on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at 7 p.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church. A mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug 23. Interment will follow the Mass at 2:15 p.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Aug. 16, 2019