James "Jimmie" Brito

  • "Sorry for your loss. Knew Jimmy in Grants."
    - Arturo Montoya
  • "Condolences to all the Brito family. Our thoughts are with..."
    - Betty Jaramillo-McMichael
  • "My condolences to the family. My thoughts and prayers are..."
    - George C' de Baca
  • "My deepest condolences to the Brito family."
    - Charlotte Brito
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
511 Alicia St
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Anne Catholic Church
511 Alicia St
Interment
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:15 PM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
James "Jimmie" Brito, 70, Vietnam Veteran, Green Beret Army Special Forces, was called home by our Lord on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
James is preceded in death by his father, Henry Brito Sr.; mother, Florence C.D. Baca; brothers, Henry Brito Jr., Walter Brito, and Marty Brito; and sister, Mary "Jo" Brito.
He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Brito and Tanya Brito; son, Jimmy Brito; and four grandchildren and six siblings.
A Rosary will be recited for James on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at 7 p.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church. A mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug 23. Interment will follow the Mass at 2:15 p.m. at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Aug. 16, 2019
