At the age of 61, on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 James Esquibel passed away surrounded with love after fighting a battle of cancer.
James was born on Aug. 9, 1958 in Roy, N.M. to Josie Esquibel and Secundino Esquibel Sr. James was known as a hard worker, loving, caring and giving man.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Secundino and Josie Esquibel; brothers: Leopoldo Esquibel, Tomas Esquibel; sisters: Lucille Esquibel Pacheco, Bernice Esquibel and Pauline Esquibel; great niece: Madi B. Speakman.
He is survived by his sons and daughters: Lisa Esquibel (Dwayne) of Albuquerque, N.M., Lawrence Esquibel Jr., Jose Esquibel and Josie Esquibel all of Roy, N.M.; grandchildren: Esteban Trujillo, Rylee Gallegos, Lawrence Esquibel III, Rahmona Esquibel and Jose Esquibel Jr; brothers: Richard Esquibel (Linda) of Farmington, N.M., Secundino "Nino" Esquibel (Carla) of Roy, N.M., Roy Esquibel of Chesapeake V.A. and Phillip Esquibel (Joyce) of Albuquerque, N.M.; sisters: Cris Robinson (Ron) of Albuquerque, N.M., Evelyn Speakman (Gilbert) of Albuquerque, N.M., Anita Gonzales (Martin) of Santa Rosa, N.M. and Lucy Montano of Tucumcari , N.M.; sister-in-law: Del Esquibel of Albuquerque, N.M.; numerous: aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends.
Rosary devotional services will be recited on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. Funeral mass will follow right after Rosary with both services to be held at Holy Family Church in Roy, N.M. with Father Bob Peccatiello as celebrant. Interment will follow at Roy Cemetery in Roy, N.M. with the following serving as Pallbearers Lawrence Esquibel Jr, Jose Esquibel, Richard Esquibel, Roy Esquibel, Niko Esquibel and Brian Quintana. Honorary Pallbearers will be Secundino "Nino" Esquibel, Phillip Esquibel and Peter Quintana.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Aug. 21, 2019