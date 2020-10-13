Janet Lyn Flores, 56, of Las Vegas, N.M., died of an extended illness on Sept. 10, 2020. She was born on Feb. 24, 1964. She is preceded in death by her father Eddie W. Flores and sister Josette Lori Flores. She is survived by her loving daughters Tasha and Erika Romero; mother Josephine "Nana" Flores; brothers Tim (Yvette) and Eric Flores; grandchildren she loved dearly: Issac, Brianna, Maryann, and Rachel; nieces and nephews Soledad, Adriana, Cesar, and Xavier.

Janet was a loving friend to so many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Las Vegas, N.M. It will be an outdoor service due to COVID-19.

"A beautiful soul is never forgotten. Rest in peace."

