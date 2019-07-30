Jared Daniel Aragon passed away July 18, 2019, in Santa Fe, N.M. He was born on March 17, 1990 in Las Vegas, N.M. He graduated from Robertson High School in 2008. After high school he attended college at Highlands University where he received a degree in Business Management. He worked as a tax examiner for N.M. Taxation and Revenue.
Jared was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. Jared had a clever sense of humor and quick wit. He enjoyed being with family and friends.
Jared was preceded in death by his mother Debra, who he missed dearly. Jared is survived by his daughter Skylar Aragon; his father Clarence Aragon; his brother Brandon of Albuquerque, N.M.; and his sister Serena of Las Vegas, N.M.; his grandmother Eva; and his uncles and aunts JoAnn, Albert and Theresa, Valentin, Frances, Robert and Rose, Andres and Yvonne, Gene, Brian and Karry and other relatives; Special cousin and best friend Marcos Aragon.
Funeral mass will be Saturday, Aug. 3 at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church
Published in Las Vegas Optic on July 31, 2019