Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jason A. Hurst. View Sign Service Information Gonzales Funerals & Cremations 2315 Hot Springs Boulevard Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-9319 Send Flowers Obituary

Jason A. Hurst, 35, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Las Vegas.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, and collecting Hot Wheels cars. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. He was known to be a joker and a very happy man.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Rose Maestas; maternal grandmother Benita T. Hurst and sister Amy Julianne Hurst.

He is survived by his son: Enrique Hurst of Las Vegas; mother Clara Hurst of Las Vegas; father Daryl Maestas of Taos, N.M.; aunt who raised him, Rosalie Hurst of Las Vegas; siblings Anthony Vigil Sr. (Bernice) of Cerro, N.M. and Lawrence Paul Chavez (Danielle), Alexandra Chavez (Vince), Anna Chavez (Ruben), Elias Chavez (AKA Turtle) and Michael Hurst Sr. all of Las Vegas; paternal grandfather: Frank Maestas; nieces and nephews: Marisol, Shaylene (AKA Shanaynay), Esperanza, Mike Jr., Shantae, Anthony Jr., Damian, Kylie, Autumn, Harold, Noah, Nadia, Serenity, Briella (AKA Alien), ; numerous: aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends.

Rosary services will be recited on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 7 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 9 a.m., with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant.

His final resting place is still being discussed and will be announced at another time.

Pall bearers Anthony Vigil Sr., Lawrence Chavez, Elias Chavez, Ruben Marquez, Mike Hurst Jr. and Ernest Arguello. Honorary pall bearers will be all his remaining nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 87701.

Joe Mike Martinez

Joe Mike Martinez, 66, a resident of Cheyenne, Wyo., passed away May 21, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vera and Robert Apodaca; grandparents Juan and Senorina Martinez and nephew Jimmy Martinez.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Christine; children Isaiah, Martinez, Josh, Jaylan Martinez (Melisa), Christopher, Steven (Crystal) Tyndall and Flora Kinsey (Jason) and multiple grand- and great-grandchildren; parents Jose and Catalina Martinez, Flora Gonzales and Christopher Montoya (Barb); siblings Tomas and Liz Martinez, Eva Sandoval, Rita Montoya, Helen (Sam) Martinez, Susie (Mark) Padilla, Connie Montoya, Beatrice Duran, Julie Owen (John), Melissa Rivera, Mario (Stella) Apodaca, and Pamela (Palmer) Trujillo and by several nieces and nephews.

He was a retired master drywall finisher.

Services will be held in the chapel at Gonzales Funerals and Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, 10 a.m.

Graveside committal services will follow in the San Jose Cemetery in Upper Rociada, N.M. Following the services, a reception will be held at Hatcha's Café in Mora

Online condolences can be sent to the family via

Jason A. Hurst, 35, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Las Vegas.He enjoyed fishing, camping, and collecting Hot Wheels cars. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. He was known to be a joker and a very happy man.He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Rose Maestas; maternal grandmother Benita T. Hurst and sister Amy Julianne Hurst.He is survived by his son: Enrique Hurst of Las Vegas; mother Clara Hurst of Las Vegas; father Daryl Maestas of Taos, N.M.; aunt who raised him, Rosalie Hurst of Las Vegas; siblings Anthony Vigil Sr. (Bernice) of Cerro, N.M. and Lawrence Paul Chavez (Danielle), Alexandra Chavez (Vince), Anna Chavez (Ruben), Elias Chavez (AKA Turtle) and Michael Hurst Sr. all of Las Vegas; paternal grandfather: Frank Maestas; nieces and nephews: Marisol, Shaylene (AKA Shanaynay), Esperanza, Mike Jr., Shantae, Anthony Jr., Damian, Kylie, Autumn, Harold, Noah, Nadia, Serenity, Briella (AKA Alien), ; numerous: aunts, uncles, other relatives and many friends.Rosary services will be recited on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 7 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 9 a.m., with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant.His final resting place is still being discussed and will be announced at another time.Pall bearers Anthony Vigil Sr., Lawrence Chavez, Elias Chavez, Ruben Marquez, Mike Hurst Jr. and Ernest Arguello. Honorary pall bearers will be all his remaining nieces and nephews.Arrangements are entrusted to Rogers Mortuary, 600 Raynolds Ave., Las Vegas, N.M., 87701.Joe Mike MartinezJoe Mike Martinez, 66, a resident of Cheyenne, Wyo., passed away May 21, 2019.He was preceded in death by his parents, Vera and Robert Apodaca; grandparents Juan and Senorina Martinez and nephew Jimmy Martinez.He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Christine; children Isaiah, Martinez, Josh, Jaylan Martinez (Melisa), Christopher, Steven (Crystal) Tyndall and Flora Kinsey (Jason) and multiple grand- and great-grandchildren; parents Jose and Catalina Martinez, Flora Gonzales and Christopher Montoya (Barb); siblings Tomas and Liz Martinez, Eva Sandoval, Rita Montoya, Helen (Sam) Martinez, Susie (Mark) Padilla, Connie Montoya, Beatrice Duran, Julie Owen (John), Melissa Rivera, Mario (Stella) Apodaca, and Pamela (Palmer) Trujillo and by several nieces and nephews.He was a retired master drywall finisher.Services will be held in the chapel at Gonzales Funerals and Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, 10 a.m.Graveside committal services will follow in the San Jose Cemetery in Upper Rociada, N.M. Following the services, a reception will be held at Hatcha's Café in MoraOnline condolences can be sent to the family via gonzalesfunerals.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd, Las Vegas, N.M., 87701, 505-425-9319 or 1-888-525-9319. Published in Las Vegas Optic on May 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Las Vegas Optic Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close