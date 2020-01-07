Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffery A. Espinoza. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Jeffery A. Espinoza, age 52, passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas, N.M.

Jeffery Espinoza was born on Aug. 13, 1967, in Salida, Colo., to his father Fred Espinoza and his late mother Quirina Garcia-Gallegos and late stepfather John Gallegos. Jeffery was a lifelong Catholic. Jeff's paternal grandparents were Maria and Bergil Espinoza and his maternal grandparents were Faustine and Elosia Garcia.

Jeffery is survived by his father, Fred Espinoza of the family ranch in Sapello and a large immediate family. Jeff was not married nor did he have children of his own. He had three sisters: Laverne Espinoza, Danon Espinoza, and Trena Gallegos. He had two brothers: Bernardo (Wally) Espinoza and Benjamin (Benji) Espinoza and (Olivia Ortiz). Jeffery was a devoted uncle to his nieces and nephews including Alyssa, Justiss, Christian; Jolene, Matthew, Josiah; Angelina and Eliseo. Jeff had many aunts, uncles, cousins, and very close family friends throughout New Mexico, Colorado, and Nevada who knew him and loved him for the gentle and caring person he was. He was very close to his Aunt/Nina Rita Montaño.

Jeffery graduated high school with honors from Salida (Colorado) High and began his post-secondary schooling in Boulder, Colo. after receiving a full scholarship. He transferred to Highlands University and earned a B.A. degree in psychology. He also took graduate level courses in counseling. Jeffery worked a number of years for Sodexo at Highlands University and as a client advocate at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute.

Jeffery's greatest passion was spending time at the Espinoza Family Ranch in Cañoncito de Manuelitas. He loved to hike among the many acres of forest, fish along the Sapello River, and camp on the high ridge where he could view Hermit's Peak. Jeff was most at home in the great outdoors. Jeffery learned much from Fred, his father, and Benji, his very close brother (who was also his best friend) about the ranch life. He was physically strong and participated in felling trees, splitting wood, bailing hay, and tending to large animals. He prayed at the community morada and knew many people from the Sapello area. Jeff never complained or asked anything in return for all that he gave. Jeffery was particularly interested in knowing about his family history on both his father's and his mother's side of the family. Jeff was a true New Mexico native son. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.

Rosary devotional will be recited on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be conducted on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 9 a.m. with Father Rob Yaksich as celebrant. Both services will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Las Vegas. Burial of cremains will take place at Santo Niño de Atocha Cemetery in Cañoncito de Manuelitas, Sapello.

