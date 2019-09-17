Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry A. Valdez. View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry A. Valdez, 63 of Watrous N.M., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sept. 13, 2019.

Jerry was born to Jose and Maria (Garcia) Valdez on Dec. 29, 1955, in Las Vegas, N.M. He was raised in Valmora and Watrous, N.M. and attended school in Wagon Mound, N.M.

Jerry was employed with the New Mexico Department of Transportation for 18 years. Jerry was also a devoted parishioner of the Sacred Heart and Immaculate Conception Church where he enjoyed playing the guitar during mass. Jerry was very passionate about his hobbies which included fishing, playing the guitar, listening to loud music, attending concerts and having "jam sessions" with many of his friends. Jerry especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Jose Ben and Mary Valdez; brother Joe Valdez, baby brother Leroy Valdez and nephew Tommy Valdez. He is also preceded in death by Max Gallegos Jr. whom he considered as a "Brother."

Jerry is survived by his wife Debbie Archuleta of Watrous; daughters Andrea and Santana Valdez of Watrous; grandchildren "consentidos" Jeremy Lords and Xavier Valdez-Hare of Watrous; and god- daughter Lexi Montoya of Las Vegas. Jerry is also survived by his sister Mary Walker (Steve) of Albuquerque, brother Roy Valdez (Esther) of Clovis, and brother Richard Valdez (Connie) of Albuquerque. Also surviving are his sisters-in- law Patricia Archuleta (Ramon) of Las Vegas, Kathy Archuleta (Danny), Paul, Kenny, Tolo and Josito Martinez of Gallinas N.M.; niece Michelle Varela and family friend Jessica Gonzales whom he cared for as daughters; nephew Kenny Valdez whom he considered as a baby brother; and numerous other extended family and friends.

Rosary Services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church in Watrous, N.M. at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church with Father V. George as celebrant. Cremation has taken place and interment will be held at a later date.

Serving as urn bearer is Roy Valdez with honorary urn bearers Jeremy Lords and Xavier Valdez-Hare.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Christus Saint Vincent Cancer Center 455 Saint Michael's Drive. Santa Fe. N.M., 87505.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, New Mexico. Published in Las Vegas Optic on Sept. 18, 2019

