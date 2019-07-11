Jerry Edward Gaussoin was born on Jan. 7, 1941, in Las Vegas, N.M. and was 78 years old. Jerry was the son of the late Herbert T. Gaussoin and Waynette E. Purvines.

Jerry was the oldest of three children and last surviving sibling of his younger sisters, Jan Reed and Joyce Grantham.

Jerry is survived by his wife Connie Tsosie Gaussoin, aka Mary Constance Tsosie-Gaussoin. They were married Feb. 12, 1971. Four children, Col. Jerry Edward Jr. (Stephanie), David Michael (Rod Lambert), Wayne Nez and Tazbah Ann (Carl Sutter); grandchildren, Sheldon Ashkii (Mackenzie), Nanibaa Marie, Tyler Naataanii and Kehasbah Ann; and great grandson Lane Edward Gaussoin.

Jerry passed away peacefully at his home in Santa Fe, N.M. on July 8, 2019. He will be greatly missed.

A rosary was to be held July 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Berardinelli Family Funeral Services. A mass will be held at St. Francis Cathedral in downtown Santa Fe, N.M. with burial services following at Rosario Cemetery.