Jess Brown Price was born Oct. 18, 1927 in Memphis, Misso. to Naomi and Jess Price. The family moved to Milton, Iowa, where Jess lived until high school graduation. A member of 'the greatest generation,' Jess joined the United States military right after graduating, and served until the end of World War II. He reached the rank of staff sergeant and served in the occupation of Japan. After the war, Jess graduated from Parsons College in Ottumwa, Iowa. He then joined the Gambles Corporation as a store manager. He moved from store to store with stops in Utah and Rawlins, Wyo. and was transferred to Las Vegas in 1952 to manage the local Gambles store. In Las Vegas he met his lifelong love, Gloria June Falvey, whom he married in 1954. Sons Donald Gary Price and Ronald Mark Price were born and raised here in Las Vegas. Jess is survived by his wife Gloria, son Don, grandchildren Jess Price, Travis Price, and Tristen Price (Keith Pacheco), great-grandchildren Chase, Morgan, Cade, Sara, Lillybella and Kaya, sister Barbara, nephews Mike Price and Michael Brown, niece Marilyn Price and sister-in-law Betty Price.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Sterling Price and son, Ron Price.

Jess was a pillar of the Las Vegas community for the 68 years he lived in Las Vegas. After 17 years with the Gambles Company and promotion to vice president of the company, which would require the family to move to Minnesota, Jess had fallen in love with Las Vegas and the people who live here, resigned from Gambles and bought Ilfeld's Hardware from Carl Ilfeld. This was a big risk, but his love of the community and his extended family made it an easy choice. Jess built Price's Ilfeld Hardware and Price's Furniture, Inc., buying out other competitors until acquiring several building facades. Jess has employed many Las Vegans and always strived to help people out.

Jess had many friends in Las Vegas and was a true adventurer. An avid hiker, he scaled all of the local peaks and later in life became an expert snow skier. Nothing put a smile on his face like racing down a double diamond run at Taos or challenging his grandsons on the slopes.

Jess belonged to many service organizations; he served as the president of the local Rotary Club and on several boards of banks and non-profit organizations. One of his favorite activities was a twice-daily visit to the Spic & Span for coffee and conversation. For many years, he met friends and fellow business people solving the world's problems at their table.

Jess was a loving husband and devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family will greatly miss him, as will the town he couldn't leave.

Cremation has taken place, no services will take place at this time.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas, NM 1-800-479-3511 or 505-425-3511.

