Jessie Ray Moore, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Cimarron, N.M. Jessie was born in Aberdeen, M.S., on Aug. 22, 1953 to Jessie Ralph Moore and Dimple Joyce Moore. Jessie was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Jimmie Wayne Moore. He is survived by his wife Deborah Henson, brother Larry Moore (Jacqueline), sister Susie Varela (Roger), and Cecil Moore (Carmelita). He also has numerous nieces and a nephew, and an innumerable number of friends throughout northern New Mexico. Cremation has taken and interment will be scheduled a later date.

