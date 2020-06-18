Jessie Moore
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jessie Ray Moore, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, N.M., passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Cimarron, N.M. Jessie was born in Aberdeen, M.S., on Aug. 22, 1953 to Jessie Ralph Moore and Dimple Joyce Moore. Jessie was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Jimmie Wayne Moore. He is survived by his wife Deborah Henson, brother Larry Moore (Jacqueline), sister Susie Varela (Roger), and Cecil Moore (Carmelita). He also has numerous nieces and a nephew, and an innumerable number of friends throughout northern New Mexico. Cremation has taken and interment will be scheduled a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Optic from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved