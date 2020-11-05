On Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, Joe "Yunta" Augustine Lucero, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 79. Joe was born on Nov. 17, 1940, in Las Vegas, N.M. to parents, Jose Augustine Sr. and Felicita Lucero.

Joe had many lifetime accomplishments. He attended West Las Vegas High School, New Mexico Highlands University, and University of New Mexico. He worked for Cristal Glass Company, Texaco Industry, Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance, as a Chief Appraiser, County Assessor, and Counselor for Esperanza Battered Women's Shelter. He successfully owned his own business, San Miguel Appraisal Services.

Joe played an active role in the local community. Joe became President of La Plaza Little League, a member in multiple agencies, such as, E. Romero Hose and Fire Volunteer Fire Fighter, Las Vegas Jaycees, International Association of Assessing Offices and New Mexico Highlands University Booster Club.

Joe loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, and hunting with his sons. He also enjoyed listening to his favorite spanish music and spending time with his family and friends. Joe was an avid fan of the Denver Broncos.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Jose Augustine Sr. and Felicita Lucero; loving wife Lillian Lucero; daughter Linda Lucero; sons Wayne and Brian Lucero; brothers Gilbert and Orlando Lucero.

Joe was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. He was married to Lillian Cordova Lucero on Feb. 2, 1960. He is survived by his son Randy Lucero and wife Joy; daughter Suzanne Aguilar; granddaughter Erika, (raised by Joe and Lillian); grandchildren and great grandchildren, Randi Lucero and children Jailyn, Serena, Axel; Melissa Lucero and children Devine and Mikaela; Melinda Lucero and son Michael; Jerry, Adrian, and Desiree Aguilar; Jessica Lucero and sons Jason Jr., and Aaron Lucero and daughter Lillyanna Hope. And Alexandria, Jade, and Ariana Lucero. He is survived by his sisters Sally Torres, Martha Arguello, Carol Gallegos and husband Roy Gallegos, brother Lawrence Lucero, one special niece, Catherine Martinez, whom he considered as his own, along with numerous nephews, nieces, and relatives and friends.

Services will be held privately for the family.

