Joe Cleto Garcia, 88, of Sena, N.M., returned home to his beloved father in Heaven Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. He fought kidney disease long and hard, succumbing to the disease and medical complications.

He is survived by his sister Abelina Garcia; his children Dorthy Edgerly, David "Pilar," his wife Maxine; Richard, Gloria Hernandez (Abel); Cathy Caro, Patty Padilla (Victor). Daughter-in-law Karen Garcia. 25 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 11 great- great grandchildren, many beloved nieces, nephews and treasured cousins.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents Rita Medina Garcia and Patricio Garcia; treasured wife of 67 years, Tessie Garcia and sons Joe and Benny. Brothers Mike Garcia, Joselino "Lino" Garcia and his wife Isabel. Sisters, Tony Sena, Cora Aragon, Pauly Torres (Alfonso); Lucy Ortiz (Eloy).

Joe spent a few years building railroads and was a member of the construction laborers union for 48 years, of which he spent building bridges across Colorado, Washington, Idaho, Utah and New Mexico. Joe had countless stories to share which will be treasured for many years to come. He loved to sing, dance, play cards, bake, fish, take road trips, go to the casino and attend all the family get-togethers.

Joe's life will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. at Saint Joseph's Parish Catholic Church, 212 N. 4th St. Yakima Washington. Joe looked forward to the Padilla Family Christmas party every December in Seattle. Join us in celebrating his life by honoring the favored tradition at Aguililla Banquet Hall, 28 S. 2nd Ave, Yakima, WA. 97902. Dress as you would to a Christmas party.

