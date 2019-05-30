Joe Mike Martinez, 66, a resident of Cheyenne, Wyo., passed away May 21, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vera and Robert Apodaca; grandparents Juan and Senorina Martinez and nephew Jimmy Martinez.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Christine; children Isaiah, Martinez, Josh, Jaylan Martinez (Melisa), Christopher, Steven (Crystal) Tyndall and Flora Kinsey (Jason) and multiple grand- and great-grandchildren; parents Jose and Catalina Martinez, Flora Gonzales and Christopher Montoya (Barb); siblings Tomas and Liz Martinez, Eva Sandoval, Rita Montoya, Helen (Sam) Martinez, Susie (Mark) Padilla, Connie Montoya, Beatrice Duran, Julie Owen (John), Melissa Rivera, Mario (Stella) Apodaca, and Pamela (Palmer) Trujillo and by several nieces and nephews.
He was a retired master drywall finisher.
Services will be held in the chapel at Gonzales Funerals and Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, 10 a.m.
Graveside committal services will follow in the San Jose Cemetery in Upper Rociada, N.M. Following the services, a reception will be held at Hatcha's Café in Mora
Online condolences can be sent to the family via gonzalesfunerals.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Billy G. Rogers at Gonzales Funerals & Cremations, 2315 Hot Springs Blvd, Las Vegas, N.M., 87701, 505-425-9319 or 1-888-525-9319.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on May 31, 2019