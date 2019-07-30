Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rogers Mortuary - Las Vegas 600 Reynolds Avenue Las Vegas , NM 87701 (505)-425-3511 Send Flowers Obituary

Joe Velasquez went to be with the love of his life Carmen and our Heavenly Father on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

Joe passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 16, 1936 to Henry and Geronima Velasquez in Youngsville, N.M. Joe married the love of his life Carmen on Oct. 12, 1956.

Joe was a carpenter most of his life and retired from carpentry and went on to work for Santa Fe County for 24 years as a road supervisor. He loved his work as road supervisor, where he got to know Santa Fe County and its residents, and appreciated it in a way that most people don't know. He was a member of the St. Anne's Parish in Santa Fe, N.M.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife Carmen, son: Arnold Velasquez, parents: Henry and Geronima Velasquez, grandfather: Enrique Moya, sisters: Corrine (Don) and Benita Tava.

He is survived by his daughters: Yvonne Trujillo (Felipe) of Mora, N.M.; Lori Velasquez of Santa Fe, N.M.; sons: Steve Velasquez (special friend Audrey Quintana) of Santa Fe, N.M.; Frank Velasquez (special friend Francheska Paiz) of Santa Fe, N.M.; eight grandkids: eight great-grandkids, daughter-in-law: Louise Romero of Santa Fe, NM; brothers and sister: Reggie Velasquez (Donnie) of Albuquerque, N.M.; Ben Velasquez of Gardenia, Calif.; and Diana Treat of Rio Rancho, N.M.; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Rosary services will be recited on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Anne's Church in Santa Fe, N.M. and Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at 7 p.m. at St. Gertrudes Parish in Mora, N.M. Funeral service will be conducted on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Father Paul Grala S.O.L.T. as celebrant. Interment will follow at San Isidro Cemetery in Holman, N.M. with the following serving as Casket Bearers Anthony Trujillo, Phillip Trujillo II, Xavier Velasquez, Justin Velasquez, Jared Velasquez and Michael Serna. Honorary Bearers will be his four granddaughters, Tanya Sena, Shantel Bailon, Anna Marie Trujillo and Sandy Trujillo.

