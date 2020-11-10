John B. Quintana, 95, passed away on Oct. 27, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. He was born on Sept. 2, 1925 in Las Vegas, N.M. to the late Eduardo and Francesquita Quintana.
John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, and uncle. Best known as Johnny from Johnny's Phillip 66, on South Grand Ave. in Las Vegas. John owned and managed his own business for over 20 years. He was a hardworking man who dedicated his life to his family and helping others. John taught his family and those closest to him that dedication, perseverance, and generosity, in turn, bring an abundance of blessings in life.
John, a devoted Catholic and member of the Immaculate Conception Church, is reunited with the Lord, his parents, Eduardo and Francesquita Quintana, his sister Lily Lovato, his brother Albert Quintana, his sister-in-law, Mercedes Quintana, and brothers-in-law Tony Lovato, Julio Gonzales, and Salvador Lucero.
John will be missed dearly by his wife, Erlinda, his daughters, Arline T. Quintana Thomas (Carlos) and Kathleen Gonzales (Michael), his son John Quintana; his grandchildren Erin Quintana (Jose), Candace Ortiz (Dario), Amanda Perea (Joe), Michael-Ray Gonzales, Shantelle Quintana (Casey), Christine Gonzales (Chris), and Olivia and Cecille Thomas; his great-grandchildren, Carlos and Adrian Romero, Jose Griego, Makayla Chavez, Nayeli Ortiz, Elias and Elijah Selgado, Dario Ortiz, Anysia Gonzales, Tiana Griego and Ryan Martinez; his great-great-grandson, Israel Romero; two sisters, Gloria Gonzales and Dolores Lucero, one brother, Manuel Quintana, sister-in-law, Josie Quintana, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Should family and friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Immaculate Conception Church at 811 6th Street, Las Vegas, N.M., in memory of John B. Quintana.
John's services will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions. Please visit the on-line guest register for John at www.RiversideFunerals.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to the caring professionals of: Riverside Funeral Home of Santa Fe, 3232 Cerrillos Road, (505) 395-9150.