John C. Garcia, age 83, Korean War Veteran, longtime resident of N.M. John passed away on Jan. 14, 2020. He was a compassionate and caring man.
John is preceded in death by his son, John C. Garcia, Jr, and his parents, Alfredo and Alitia Garcia, daughter-in-law, Anna Gold Garcia.
John is survived by his wife: Bertha, sons: Donald, and John A. Garcia, daughters, Kris Garcia and Pauline Garcia, daughter-in-law, Frances, numerous: nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren as well as other relatives and many friends.
Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Santa Maria De La Paz Catholic Church in Santa Fe with burial to follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Jan. 29, 2020