John Esquibel, age 61, a longtime resident of Rio Rancho, N.M. and Las Vegas N.M., passed away at his home on Dec. 24, 2019.

He was born in Pecos, N.M., on Oct. 9, 1958, to Tito Esquibel and Frances Esquibel.

He was a compassionate and a caring father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend.

He is survived by his wife: Joann Aragon; sons: John Esquibel, Joseph Esquibel (fiancé Leeann,) all of Las Vegas N.M., Christian Aragon; stepsons: Tarrance Gandert, Jonathan Gandert (wife Jodie), all of Rio Rancho N.M., daughter: Norma Esquibel (husband Jason) of Las Vegas, N.M.; Sisters: Joan Guhl (Marvin)of Pecos, N.M., Judy Varela (husband Ron), and Janice Lowery (husband Artano), all of Albuquerque; Numerous: nieces, nephews, cousins, grand-children as well as other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Tito and Frances Esquibel; brother: Michael Lopez; Grandparents: Felipe and Gregorita Lopez.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Mountain View Church of Christ, in Las Vegas N.M.