John A. Gallegos, a longtime resident of Upper Town Las Vegas, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, N.M.
He was born in Las Vegas, N.M. to Alfredo Gallegos and Marie on Oct. 18, 1933.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Alfredo and Marie Gallegos; daughter: Jewell Champion.
He is survived by his sons and daughters: Elizabeth Gallegos (Paul), Scott Gallegos, Dathian Lucero, Heather Lucero all of Las Vegas, N.M. and Bonnie Gallegos Brown of Dallas, Tex.; grandchildren: Alisha Martinez, Fernando Baca, Brianna Baca and Alex Harris Crystal Lynn Harris and Jordan Harris; sister: Gloria Goodman of California; aunt: Beatrice Padilla of Las Vegas, N.M.; cousins: Jane and Leroy Gallegos of Upper Town Las Vegas; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Rosary devotional services will be recited on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at 7 p.m. At San Antonio Catholic Church in Upper Town Las Vegas. Funeral mass will be conducted on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 9 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Las Vegas, N.M. with Father George V. Salazar as celebrant. Cremation to follow services and burial of cremains will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Aug. 30, 2019