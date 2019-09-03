John Alfredo Gallegos, a longtime resident of Upper Town, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.
He was born in Las Vegas, N.M. to Alfredo Gallegos and Marie Gallegos Gallegos-Galassi on Oct. 18, 1933.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfredo and Marie Gallegos Gallegos-Galassi, a daughter, Jewell Jonnie (Chick) Gallegos Champion and uncle, Benjamin Gallegos.
He is survived by his daughters and son: Bonita "Bonnie" Gallegos Maguire Brown of Dallas, Texas; Melody Ann Gallegos Giller of Oregon, Scott Gallegos of California; sisters Gloria Goodman of California, Cookie Gallegos of California; uncle LeRoy Gallegos (Jane), aunt Grace Gallegos (Ben), 10 grand children, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
All services will be held at a later date with memorial and interment following at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe.
Published in Las Vegas Optic on Sept. 4, 2019