John Glen Roybal, age 70, passed away, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Albuquerque, N.M. He was born on Nov. 24, 1949 in Denver, Colo., to John and Helen Roybal. He grew up in Las Vegas, N.M., where he graduated from Robertson High School in 1968.

He worked at different jobs, which included being a police officer with LVPD and as an animal control officer for the City. He also was a security guard at various places and his last job was at Wal-Mart. He was an avid Oakland Raiders fan. He enjoyed spending time talking with people.

Glen is preceded in death by father, John B. Roybal, his grandson David Anthony Vigil, his grandparents Eugenio and Beatriz Roybal and Alfred and Adela Herrera; his nephew Kevin Torres, his uncle Alfred Herrera; his in-laws Antonio and Susie Archuleta; brothers-in-law Tony Archuleta and Danny Archuleta; sister-in-law Patsy Pena and husband Felipe Pena, and close cousin Joseph Roybal.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 46 years Susie Roybal, his daughters Angelina Phillips (James), Patricia Roybal (Les Vigil) and granddaughter Alisa Vigil; Danny Archuleta and family, RoseAnn Hathaway (Jesus) and family; and his mother Helen Roybal. He is also survived by his siblings Gary Roybal (Mary), Kathy Fiedler (Dave), Rick Roybal (Yvonne), Melissa Nuttall (Mike), and their families; sister-in-law Gloria Vigil (Andy); and his beloved dogs, Princess, Bella and Precious.

He is also survived by aunts Viola Martinez (Richard), Connie Edwards, Stella Bartone, Agnes Roybal, Rosie Herrera and Gloria Roybal; and Uncle Leo Roybal (Alice); and many cousins and friends.

