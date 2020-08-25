1/1
John "Frank" Juarez Sr.
1933 - 2020
Dec. 7, 1933 – Aug. 14, 2020
John F. Juarez, Sr. passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 14, 2020, surrounded by his family.
John was a native of Las Vegas, N.M., where he graduated from West Las Vegas High School, then served in the US Navy aboard the USS Shangri-La CVA-38. He later married Maria Dolores Encinias and had four children before moving his family to Berkeley, Calif., in 1963 where he began working for the US Postal Service. He later moved his family to Pittsburg, Calif., where he had his fifth child and raised his family while working at the Pittsburg US Post Office and Mt. Diablo school district as a custodian and bilingual interpreter. John was also well known as a local youth baseball coach and quite a good dancer. John earned an Associate's degree in Labor Relations and Urban Studies from Merritt College and served as a postal worker regional union representative. After retiring, John moved to Oakley, Calif., where he spent the rest of his days enjoying time with his family and grandchildren.
John is survived by his sister, Benita Pleece, his five children, John Juarez, Jr. (Pamela), Larry Juarez (Janise), daughters Diana Mayjoffo (Don), Donna Jones, and son David Juarez (Janice), 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and Coco, his loving Chihuahua.

Published in Las Vegas Optic from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
