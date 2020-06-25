John McCord was born on Oct. 7, 1926 in Whitewater, Wisc., to William F. McCord Sr. and Dorothy A. Jones. He went to be with Our Lord and Savior on June 19, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

John served in the Navy for seven years, serving in both WWII and the Korean Wars.

He married the love of his life Bettie L. Anglin of Amistad, New Mexico on Oct. 12, 1952. They were married for 58 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and in-laws Job Anglin and Mary M. Ditmore, brothers Jim McCord, William F. McCord Jr, daughter Baby McCord, son John H. McCord and son-in-laws Kurt Parkinson and Richard Waterman.

He is survived by daughter Margaret A. Parkinson (Boone) of Las Vegas, N.M., sister in laws Nancy Morrow of Whitewater, Wisc. and Paulette McCord of Wilburton, Okla., daughter-in-law Deborah McCord Snider (John), grandchildren-David McCord, Crystal James (Marcus), Jennifer Parkinson-Langdon (Christopher), Kathyrn McCord (Ishmael). 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

John was a very active member of the Masonic families. He was a past Master of four Masonic Lodges in N.M. as well as being an active officer in three Eastern Star Chapters in N.M. He also found the time to be a Grand Officer of the N.M. Grand Chapter of Eastern Star.

John was very outspoken about his passions and was very involved in many charities to help support his community. He was very loved and will be missed by a lot of people.

John spent his life serving his country and his community. He never turned a blind eye and did his best to follow God's scripture taking care of those around him. He had an amazing and fruitful life and will be forever missed and remembered by his family, friends and all that met him.

A special thank you to his nurses Roberta (Amber Care), Leah (Four Corners Healthcare). His family appreciates everything you did for this wonderful man.

He is dearly missed by his caregiver and family friend Sherri Langdon, longtime family friend Patrick Quintana, and his four legged companion Charlie Brown.

A celebration of life ceremony will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 87701 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

Please visit our online website www.rogersmortuay.nm to sign the online register book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store