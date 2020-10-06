John S. Montano, age 63, a longtime resident of Albuquerque, N.M., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

He was born on Jan. 28, 1957 to Julio Montano and Flora E. Torres in Las Vegas, N.M.

He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was an auto salesman in Albuquerque. He enjoyed working out at the gym and he was a workaholic and spending time with his family, especially his grandson Noah. John served in United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1982.

John is preceded in death by his parents; brother: Starkey Montano; nephew Mario Montano; niece: Irisa Montano; sister: Deborah Martinez.

He is survived by his son and daughters: Zackary Montano (Michelle) of Albuquerque, N.M., Hannah Montano of Albuquerque, N.M. and Tammy Maes of Washington; grandchildren: Ava, Ayden, Noah, Diego and Estevan; girlfriend: Debbie Wiese of Albuquerque, N.M.; sisters and brothers: Ramona Montano, Judy Montano (Julie), Anthony Montano (Margaret) all of Las Vegas, N.M., Rick Montano of Las Cruces, N.M., Toby Montano of Louisiana, Rose Mary Montano of Edgewood, N.M. and Cassandra Peperas of Albuquerque, N.M.; numerous: nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Rosary services will be Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at 9 a.m. Funeral mass will follow, with both services to be held at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with Father Timothy Meurer as celebrant.

Interment will follow at San Jose Cemetery with Full Military Honors.

Arrangements are entrusted to and under the care of Rogers Mortuary 600 Reynolds Ave Las Vegas, NM 505-425-3511 or 1-800-479-3511.

